Giuliani's hitherto 'complete fealty' to Trump will likely be tested in Georgia NYT reporter says

Mark Meadows has testified in bid to move his Georgia election interference case to federal court. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani has been slapped with a summary judgment finding him liable for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. “He's facing really serious legal problems. He has no money. He cannot pay his legal bills,” New York Times reporter Katie Benner tells Joy Reid regarding Giuliani. “He still has complete fealty to Donald Trump... We're going to find out probably in Georgia just how far that goes."Aug. 31, 2023