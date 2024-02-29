IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mitch McConnell’s shameful legacy
Feb. 29, 202406:16
  • Now Playing

    Mitch McConnell’s shameful legacy

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    Trump coup trial delayed as Supreme Court agrees to hear ‘presidential immunity’ case

    09:39

  • Joy: They are letting literal Nazis into their den of Trump worship

    11:25

  • ‘Madness’: Tennessee joining Alabama, Texas with radical GOP bills slammed by St. Rep. Justin Jones

    07:46

  • Trump: ‘The Black people’ like me due to indictments

    07:07

  • GOP hypocrite? ‘McConnell can’t stand Trump’ Never Trumper says of possible endorsement

    12:00

  • ‘Handmaid's Tale’ hellscape: Alabama's anti-IVF ruling may block willing women from bearing children

    08:31

  • Joy: MAGA Republican-led House could decide to steal the election on their own

    10:15

  • ‘Nuclear option in Constitution’: Radical right’s roadmap for ending democracy

    10:27

  • 'Political set-up': Top Dem rips GOPers spreading Russian smear campaign of Biden bribe lies

    08:54

  • Trump reality check: 'Compare yourself to Putin, not Navalny' former Watergate prosecutor says

    06:51

  • MAGA GOPers ‘knew all along’ Biden bribe lies came from Russia, former Trump insider says

    11:46

  • 'He's so scared': Trump could face the slammer for NY hush money racket

    07:14

  • Bombing Mexico? Banning Muslims? Inside radical right's plan for second Trump presidency

    10:23

  • Trump ranked dead last as worst president ever in U.S. history

    06:39

  • ‘Toxic BS’: Top GOPers branded ‘political cowards’ for Trump-safe responses to Navalny death

    11:23

  • Bombshell Trump ruling: Trump ordered to pay $453,500,000 including interest in NY civil fraud trial

    11:58

  • ‘A Russian patriot and an American Idiot’: Joy honors Navalny, calls out Putin supporter Trump

    07:23

  • 'She's not on trial': Why Fani Willis' testimony should scare Trump's lawyers

    11:58

  • Top Dem slams GOP as ‘pro-Putin Party’ as 'Russian nuclear-powered space asset' threat looms

    08:11

The Reidout

Mitch McConnell’s shameful legacy

06:16

Mitch McConnell is stepping down as the Senate Republican leader in November. “But the fact remains--no individual has done more damage to the Senate than Mitch McConnell,” Joy Reid says.Feb. 29, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Mitch McConnell’s shameful legacy

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    Trump coup trial delayed as Supreme Court agrees to hear ‘presidential immunity’ case

    09:39

  • Joy: They are letting literal Nazis into their den of Trump worship

    11:25

  • ‘Madness’: Tennessee joining Alabama, Texas with radical GOP bills slammed by St. Rep. Justin Jones

    07:46

  • Trump: ‘The Black people’ like me due to indictments

    07:07

  • GOP hypocrite? ‘McConnell can’t stand Trump’ Never Trumper says of possible endorsement

    12:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All