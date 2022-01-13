McConnell makes racist argument to defend blocking voting rights Elie Mystal says
07:43
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted President Biden on Wednesday for saying the Senate GOP could be on the wrong side of history if it does not pass voting rights legislation. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how McConnell has hypocritically manipulated the Senate to achieve his own political ends. Jan. 13, 2022
