‘Blaming Pelosi is the weakest of weak ideas’: Joy on McCarthy blaming Pelosi for his ouster

Kevin McCarthy has tried to blame Nancy Pelosi for the rule that allowed his caucus to strip him of the speakership. "He didn't ask for the Democrats' support…,” former U.S. senator for Missouri Claire McCaskill tells Joy Reid. “He wanted some kind of magical fairy dust to float through that side of the Capitol and just empower the Democrats to save somebody who opened an impeachment inquiry with no evidence[.]" Rep. Jasmine Crockett also joins The ReidOut to discuss.Oct. 5, 2023