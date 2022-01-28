IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Creator of banned ‘Maus’ graphic novel: I just know the people that banned this are stupid

11:21

The graphic novel ‘Maus,’ which portrays the horrors of The Holocaust, has been banned by a Tennessee school board by unanimous vote from the eighth grade curriculum. Art Spiegelman, Pulitzer Prize-winning artist and creator of the esteemed work ‘Maus,’ and Jerry Craft, Newbery Medal-winning illustrator and author of ‘New Kid,’ which was temporarily banned by a Texas school board, join Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 28, 2022

