Creator of banned ‘Maus’ graphic novel: I just know the people that banned this are stupid
11:21
Share this -
copied
The graphic novel ‘Maus,’ which portrays the horrors of The Holocaust, has been banned by a Tennessee school board by unanimous vote from the eighth grade curriculum. Art Spiegelman, Pulitzer Prize-winning artist and creator of the esteemed work ‘Maus,’ and Jerry Craft, Newbery Medal-winning illustrator and author of ‘New Kid,’ which was temporarily banned by a Texas school board, join Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
Man suspected of killing Texas deputy during traffic stop arrested in Mexico
00:41
Will filling Breyer's SCOTUS seat prove to be contentious?
08:47
Anti-Semitism is not a Jewish problem; it's an American problem, says ADL head
11:00
So much losing: Judge who dealt MAGA losses on Obamacare, voting, to leave SCOTUS
09:14
SCOTUS bombshell paves way for first Black woman on court, after Biden pledge
08:44
Federal Reserve points to interest rate hike coming in March