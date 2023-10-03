‘It puts Democrats in a stronger position’: Pollster on Matt Gaetz's bid to oust Speaker McCarthy

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz did what he has been promising to do--to attempt to fire Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his job by filing a motion to vacate the chair on Monday. This comes after a dramatic reversal by Speaker McCarthy this past weekend who, relying on Democrats, narrowly avoided a government shutdown by passing a short-term funding measure. Joy Reid and Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher discuss this, plus Laphonza Butler being appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to complete the term of the late Sen. Feinstein.Oct. 3, 2023