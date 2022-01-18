IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Bernice A. King: I think it's time for massive civil disobedience, noncooperation with evil

    10:05
  • UP NEXT

    We’re overthinking crime committed in plain sight Rep. Swalwell says on Trump, Jan. 6

    07:07

  • Dr. Bernice King: I think it's time for massive civil disobedience, noncooperation with evil

    10:05

  • Joy Reid: Oath Keepers went from anti-government to pro-government with Trump’s election

    08:06

  • Rep. Raskin: Leader McCarthy is hiding under his bed refusing to talk Jan. 6

    10:33

  • Donald Trump continuing to inspire GOP cult of personality critiqued by Joy Reid

    03:05

  • Voting rights expert: GOP plotting next coup as Sinema, Manchin say they won’t stop it

    08:27

  • Malcolm Nance: On Jan. 6 you saw the command cell of the Oath Keepers

    08:23

  • McConnell makes racist argument to defend blocking voting rights Elie Mystal says

    07:43

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: Jan. 6 was just one part of broader plan to overturn election

    11:20

  • Joy Reid: The fact that Guantanamo is still open after 20 years is a national embarrassment

    02:43

  • Joy Reid: What leverage does Biden have to get voting rights bills passed now?

    11:29

  • Voting rights is a democracy issue, not a niche issue for Black people Sherrilyn Ifill says

    04:39

  • Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes vies for Ron Johnson’s U.S. Senate seat

    11:41

  • LaTosha Brown: It’s unconscionable that a year later we do not have voting rights legislation

    06:49

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump has found people weaker than he is whom he can bend to his will

    10:56

  • Rep. Clyburn: Manchin is very proud of record, won’t sully it by blocking voting rights

    08:00

  • Rep. Pressley: White supremacy perpetuated the Big Lie ultimately resulting in Jan. 6 insurrection

    07:42

  • Joy Reid: Jan. 6 images remind us how fragile our democracy remains

    11:27

  • Joy Reid to Merrick Garland: Nothing ideological about today's threats to our democracy? Really?

    09:53

The Reidout

Dr. Bernice A. King: I think it's time for massive civil disobedience, noncooperation with evil

10:05

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy is remembered by his daughter Dr. Bernice A. King, who discusses how many leading GOP leaders misrepresent the meaning of the civil rights icon’s message to justify policies that are antithetical to his vision.Jan. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Dr. Bernice A. King: I think it's time for massive civil disobedience, noncooperation with evil

    10:05
  • UP NEXT

    We’re overthinking crime committed in plain sight Rep. Swalwell says on Trump, Jan. 6

    07:07

  • Dr. Bernice King: I think it's time for massive civil disobedience, noncooperation with evil

    10:05

  • Joy Reid: Oath Keepers went from anti-government to pro-government with Trump’s election

    08:06

  • Rep. Raskin: Leader McCarthy is hiding under his bed refusing to talk Jan. 6

    10:33

  • Donald Trump continuing to inspire GOP cult of personality critiqued by Joy Reid

    03:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All