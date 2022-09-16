Joy Reid: Turns out the place to find Christian love is in supposedly godless Martha's Vineyard

Martha's Vineyard residents have offered food, shelter, and medical care to the migrants making news for being unexpectedly sent there from Texas. Roughly 50 Venezuelans and Colombians said they had come from San Antonio, Texas where they were offered flights to Boston, not Martha's Vineyard, which is roughly 100 miles away. Prominent voices on the right seemed to believe that this was an "own the libs" moment, while instead this liberal enclave accepted these human beings with kindness and assistance. Joy Reid and her panel discuss Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proudly taking credit for what many are slamming as an inhumane, reckless political stunt.Sept. 16, 2022