  • Sen. Klobuchar: I would get rid of the filibuster in a minute if I could

    09:17
    CIA expert: Can you imagine what’s on Mark Meadows’ encrypted Signal app?

    10:32
    Joy Reid remembers influential Black feminist writer bell hooks, who has died at 69

    00:25

  • Mary Trump: Trumpism has moved beyond Donald, is about undoing our democracy

    08:46

  • Elizabeth Warren to Elon Musk: The world's richest freeloader evidently has very thin skin

    10:44

  • Joy Reid: Fox News hosts’ texts tell the truth--those were Trump’s insurrectionists

    06:48

  • Rep. Schiff: GOP seems to be putting in place apparatus for overturning 2024 election

    11:05

  • Jan. 6 committee chair: We’ve received revealing info about members of Congress, staff involved in Jan. 6

    11:55

  • Election worker received threats, had to change appearance after being falsely accused by Trump of rigging votes

    10:36

  • Andrew Zimmern: We have enough food to reach people and desperately need Congress to take notice

    08:26

  • Tim O’Brien: NY attorney general seeking Trump deposition signals investigation’s end is near

    08:03

  • Joy Reid: The party of open hostility to democracy is the Republican Party

    09:14

  • Exonerated after 43 years in jail despite his innocence, Kevin Strickland opens up to Joy Reid

    07:09

  • Reid on Meadows: We're likely watching a pathetic attempt to get back in Trump's good graces

    10:11

  • Joy Reid critiques shadowy Utah Voter Verification Project going door-to-door looking for nonexistent voter fraud

    10:05

  • Rep. Omar on calls for ‘condemnation and punishment’ for Lauren Boebert’s racist, anti-Muslim comments

    08:01

  • Joy Reid slams Republicans who seem to lionize gun worshippers and lethal shooters

    02:27

  • Jennifer Rubin: Women are on their own throughout pregnancy and childbirth in Mississippi

    06:13

  • Dana Milbank: Reporters should be partisan when it comes to democracy

    09:08

  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal on calls for Lauren Boebert to be stripped of her committee assignments

    06:55

The Reidout

CIA expert: Can you imagine what’s on Mark Meadows’ encrypted Signal app?

10:32

Mark Meadows reportedly plotted with six House Republicans to overturn the 2020 election, according to The Washington Post. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the new scrutiny on Meadows’ role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Dec. 17, 2021

