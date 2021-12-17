CIA expert: Can you imagine what’s on Mark Meadows’ encrypted Signal app?
Mark Meadows reportedly plotted with six House Republicans to overturn the 2020 election, according to The Washington Post. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the new scrutiny on Meadows’ role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Dec. 17, 2021
