    Mark Meadows' bid to move state charges in Fulton County to federal court denied by federal judge

Mark Meadows' bid to move state charges in Fulton County to federal court denied by federal judge

A federal judge has denied Mark Meadows' bid to move his state criminal charges in Fulton County to federal court, ruling that his alleged involvement in efforts to pressure state leaders to overturn the 2020 election results was not a part of his official duties as a government official. Sept. 8, 2023

