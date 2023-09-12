Rep. Jared Moskowitz: 'Now you've got Freedom Caucus members admitting--no evidence on Joe Biden'

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will hold government funding hostage without a Biden impeachment. Yet, even some conservative people in Congress know it is nonsensical that Republicans like Greene are pushing to impeach President Biden before even establishing the smallest hint of wrongdoing. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) and former Republican congressman who is no longer affiliated with the GOP, David Jolly, join The ReidOut with their expert analyses.Sept. 12, 2023