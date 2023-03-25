IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Tablets and texting: Rep. Crockett disputes Marjorie Taylor Greene on Jan. 6 defendant mistreatment

The Reidout

Tablets and texting: Rep. Crockett disputes Marjorie Taylor Greene on Jan. 6 defendant mistreatment

09:54

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s claims of Jan. 6 defendant mistreatment are disputed by Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who observed the visit of Republicans to the jail holding January 6th accused criminals on Friday. “This was an excuse for Marjorie Taylor Greene to have another press conference,” Rep. Crockett tells The ReidOut.March 25, 2023

    Tablets and texting: Rep. Crockett disputes Marjorie Taylor Greene on Jan. 6 defendant mistreatment

