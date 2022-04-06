Joy Reid: Frightening reality is Marjorie Taylor Greene is present and future of GOP
02:31
Marjorie Taylor Greene is called the “frightening” present and future of the GOP by Joy Reid, after the Republican member of Congress called conservative Republican senators who support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson “pro-pedophile” on Twitter.April 6, 2022
