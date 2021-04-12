Marilyn Mosby on permanently halting prosecution of drug charges: ‘Our violent crime went down 20%’02:27
In Baltimore, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced that a policy enacted at the start of the pandemic, which stopped prosecution of drug and prostitution charges, would become permanent. Mosby says, “For over a year, we basically came out and said we're not going to prosecute these low-level offenses ... The drug arrests went down by 80%. The number of individuals going in and out of jails went down by 39%."