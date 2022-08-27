Joy Reid: Mar-a-Lago affidavit shows FBI’s probable cause based on a number of different witnesses

The redacted copy of the search warrant affidavit of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home is 38 pages long. It details that, of the 15 boxes of documents returned to the National Archives in January, the FBI found 184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 documents marked as "confidential," 92 marked as "secret," and 25 marked "top secret." Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Aug. 27, 2022