‘It doesn’t look good, but wait and see’: Expert on Manhattan DA’s office possibly charging Trump

The New York Times is reporting that prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office are signaling that criminal charges for the former president are likely to come for his role in the hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. If those charges are made, it would be the first indictment of a former U.S. President and the first time that Trump, who has faced numerous criminal investigations, would be charged with a crime. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.March 10, 2023