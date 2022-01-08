Rep. Clyburn: Manchin is very proud of record, won’t sully it by blocking voting rights
08:00
Joe Manchin helping to pass voting rights legislation in the Senate through a filibuster rules change is discussed by Rep. James Clyburn. ‘I do believe Joe Manchin is very proud of his record in West Virginia and the country,’ the House Majority Whip tells Joy Reid. ‘I don't believe he would like to see that record sullied by going down in history as one who out of tradition set out to deny basic rights to American people.’Jan. 8, 2022
Mary Trump: Donald Trump has found people weaker than he is whom he can bend to his will
10:56
