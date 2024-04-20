IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Unexplainable': Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial, 'burned for two minutes'
April 20, 202410:02
The Reidout

'Unexplainable': Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial, 'burned for two minutes'

10:02

The shocking self-immolation of a man outside the Trump trial on Friday is described in detail by NBC Correspondent and anchor, Yasmin Vossoughian. "He burned for two minutes. It seemed like a lifetime," Vossoughian tells Joy Reid.April 20, 2024

