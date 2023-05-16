'All strands of right are openly, aggressively embracing right wing vigilante violence': Columnist

The arrest of the man who killed homeless Michael Jackson performer, Jordan Neely, on a New York City subway train, Daniel Penny, has been met with an overwhelming reaction from conservative Republicans and organizations. GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz gave Penny the nickname "the subway Superman.” The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board described Penny in a headline as “The Subway Samaritan.” Joy Reid and her panel discuss how leading Republicans and conservatives apparently believe that every election cycle requires a new boogeyman.May 16, 2023