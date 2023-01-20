MAGA Republicans on Oversight Committee ‘politically good for Democrats’ Stuart Stevens says

MAGA Republicans Reps. Greene, Perry, Boebert, and Gosar have been appointed to the House Oversight Committee. "This is very bad for the country, but I have to say in a political sense it's going to be good for Democrats, because nobody cares about this stuff,” politics expert Stuart Stevens tells Joy Reid of expectations that far-right Republicans will turn the House Oversight Committee into a partisan circus.Jan. 20, 2023