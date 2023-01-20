MAGA Republicans on Oversight Committee ‘politically good for Democrats’ Stuart Stevens says

- Now Playing
MAGA Republicans on Oversight Committee ‘politically good for Democrats’ Stuart Stevens says11:59
- UP NEXT
Rep. Lee introduces bill to fight white supremacy, 'the largest part of domestic terrorism'07:23
Rep. Khanna slams GOP demanding spending cuts in exchange for raising debt limit ceiling08:42
Joy Reid: GOP extremist House committee appointments ‘the completion of the insurrection’10:47
Democrat allegedly targeted by failed GOP candidate: These shots came through my front door09:34
McFaul: We need a big bang approach against Russia with weapons, sanctions, more08:41
Joyce Vance on Biden documents: What's absent is willful intent to retain documents illegally08:51
Conservatives distort King's words, ideas by cherry-picking ‘I Have a Dream’ speech experts eplain10:23
Joy Reid: There has been weaponization of government but not against presidents who take documents09:41
Co-founder of Black Lives Matter mourns her cousin Keenan dying after being tased by LA police06:51
‘He's creating other source of revenue using his political connections’: New Santos allegations08:06
‘Job typically done by staff not national security head’: Psaki on White House moves, Biden docs09:35
‘It comes down to freedom’: Rep. Jayapal on House Republicans voting on new abortion restrictions09:01
Rep. Krishnamoorthi on why Social Security is not going to be ‘insolvent’ as Rep. Donalds says07:24
‘One of these things is not like the other’: Joy Reid on Biden vs. Trump on classified documents07:06
GOP Rep. Byron Donalds and Joy Reid debate his nomination for House speaker after one term10:46
‘Bolsonaro is Donald Trump’s Mini-Me. He was all along’: Eugene Robinson on Brazil capital riots08:48
‘We're dealing with whole new breed of chaos’: former aide to Rep. Kinzinger on House GOP fringe10:42
Rep. Dean calls out Kevin McCarthy for not joining Jan. 6 commemoration on Capitol steps10:53
Lucas Kunce challenges Hawley for Senate seat on Jan. 6, day 'he proved what a coward he was'04:55
- Now Playing
MAGA Republicans on Oversight Committee ‘politically good for Democrats’ Stuart Stevens says11:59
- UP NEXT
Rep. Lee introduces bill to fight white supremacy, 'the largest part of domestic terrorism'07:23
Rep. Khanna slams GOP demanding spending cuts in exchange for raising debt limit ceiling08:42
Joy Reid: GOP extremist House committee appointments ‘the completion of the insurrection’10:47
Democrat allegedly targeted by failed GOP candidate: These shots came through my front door09:34
McFaul: We need a big bang approach against Russia with weapons, sanctions, more08:41
Play All