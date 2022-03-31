‘If I were DC prosecutor I would want to talk to Cawthorn’ over orgy, cocaine claims expert says
09:57
Share this -
copied
Madison Cawthorn’s cocaine and orgy allegations regarding members of Congress have been disputed by Kevin McCarthy. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this, plus why Donald Trump appears to be above the law.March 31, 2022
Rep. Cawthorn’s ‘cocaine’ and ‘orgies’ remark finally too much for GOP
03:00
Now Playing
‘If I were DC prosecutor I would want to talk to Cawthorn’ over orgy, cocaine claims expert says
09:57
UP NEXT
Is green energy the answer to Russian oil dependence?
11:38
MAGA indictment or walk? Trump aides face high stakes as Biden Attorney General decides fate
08:04
Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russia's war failures