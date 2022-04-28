IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Joy Reid: Madeleine Albright’s legacy as champion of democracy couldn't be more relevant today

11:14

The late former U.S. Sec. of State Madeleine Albright was remembered on Wednesday as a champion of democracy, a message that could not be more relevant today. The latest reports detailing the efforts of leading Republicans to overturn the 2020 election as part of a coup targeting our democracy are discussed by Joy Reid and her guests.April 28, 2022

