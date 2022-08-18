‘This is the Insane in the Membrane Caucus of the Republican Party’: GOP in wake of Cheney’s defeat

Liz Cheney, the heir of one of America's most powerful and feared Republican families, was resoundingly defeated in the Wyoming congressional primary. What does this tell us about the Republican Party? Namely that the election deniers and conspiracy theorists are no longer the party crashers. It is clearly their party now. Tiffany Cross in for Joy Reid and our panel of experts discuss these developments on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Aug. 18, 2022