Rep. Omar on calls for ‘condemnation and punishment’ for Lauren Boebert’s racist, anti-Muslim comments

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joy Reid critiques shadowy Utah Voter Verification Project going door-to-door looking for nonexistent voter fraud10:05
Rep. Omar on calls for ‘condemnation and punishment’ for Lauren Boebert’s racist, anti-Muslim comments08:01
Joy Reid slams Republicans who seem to lionize gun worshippers and lethal shooters02:27
Jennifer Rubin: Women are on their own throughout pregnancy and childbirth in Mississippi06:13
Dana Milbank: Reporters should be partisan when it comes to democracy09:08
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on calls for Lauren Boebert to be stripped of her committee assignments06:55
Michigan leader: Oxford school administration failed those young people and the shooter11:29
Schiff calls Trump loyalist Jeffrey Clark’s previous reasons for not answering questions ‘bogus’06:42
U.S. Surgeon General: Covid is not overhyped. The numbers speak for themselves11:20
Rep. Pressley: Congress must protect abortion rights if the courts won't04:03
Elie Mystal: They’re concerned with the rights of a fetus to diminish the rights of women07:33
Legal expert explains his view that Jeffrey Clark conspired to commit crimes against U.S. with Trump07:15
Joy Reid: Where is McCarthy as House Republicans make racist remarks, threaten lives of House Democrats?07:47
Joy Reid on book banning trend: ‘We should buy these books and give them as gifts’03:11
Joy Reid: The faction of the right defying COVID-fighting measures is a death cult08:15
Boebert is slammed for spewing anti-Muslim bigotry about Ilhan Omar in this ‘Absolute Worst’04:19
Rep. Lee: We must codify Roe v. Wade into law with Women's Health Protection Act03:50
Dr. Fauci responds to GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson calling Omicron the ‘Midterm Election Variant’11:42
Chairman of Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe calls Thanksgiving ‘day of mourning’ for Indigenous community08:01
Former prosecutor: This is not justice because Ahmaud Arbery is not here to celebrate Thanksgiving11:41
Rep. Omar on calls for ‘condemnation and punishment’ for Lauren Boebert’s racist, anti-Muslim comments08:01
Lauren Boebert’s racist, anti-Muslim comments are condemned by Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is the target of Boebert’s hate speech, in conversation with Joy Reid.Dec. 8, 2021
Joy Reid critiques shadowy Utah Voter Verification Project going door-to-door looking for nonexistent voter fraud10:05
Rep. Omar on calls for ‘condemnation and punishment’ for Lauren Boebert’s racist, anti-Muslim comments08:01
Joy Reid slams Republicans who seem to lionize gun worshippers and lethal shooters02:27
Jennifer Rubin: Women are on their own throughout pregnancy and childbirth in Mississippi06:13
Dana Milbank: Reporters should be partisan when it comes to democracy09:08
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on calls for Lauren Boebert to be stripped of her committee assignments06:55