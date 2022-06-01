IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Korean megastars BTS's White House visit for Asian inclusion can inspire activism Joy Reid hopes

The Reidout

Korean megastars BTS's White House visit for Asian inclusion can inspire activism Joy Reid hopes

02:20

Korean pop megastars BTS joined the White House daily press briefing on Tuesday to make remarks, with the help of a translator, about Asian inclusion and the ongoing crisis of attacks against Asian-Americans. Joy Reid brings you her analysis.June 1, 2022

