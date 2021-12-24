Rep. Bass on Kim Potter guilty verdict: Communities fear she'll get a slap on the wrist
The Kim Potter guilty verdict for the ex-Minnesota police officer who killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year is stunning to many. Kim Potter said she mistook her handgun for her taser. Jurors today found her guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter. Rep. Karen Bass joins Joy Reid with her analysis.Dec. 24, 2021
