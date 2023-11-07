Abortion rights and more at stake in bellwether races in Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia

In Ohio on Tuesday, voters will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in their constitution. In Kentucky, the governor’s race is a test of whether voters are more motivated by abortion rights or their support for Donald Trump. In the Mississippi governor's race, Democrat Brandon Presley is doing better than expected against Republican incumbent Tate Reeves. In Virginia, school board races will determine whether the far right is in charge there, while control of the state legislature could determine if it remains the last Southern refuge for abortion rights. MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster joins with more.Nov. 7, 2023