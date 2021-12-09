Exonerated after 43 years in jail despite his innocence, Kevin Strickland opens up to Joy Reid

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Exonerated after 43 years in jail despite his innocence, Kevin Strickland opens up to Joy Reid07:09
Reid on Meadows: We're likely watching a pathetic attempt to get back in Trump's good graces10:11
Joy Reid critiques shadowy Utah Voter Verification Project going door-to-door looking for nonexistent voter fraud10:05
Rep. Omar on calls for ‘condemnation and punishment’ for Lauren Boebert’s racist, anti-Muslim comments08:01
Joy Reid slams Republicans who seem to lionize gun worshippers and lethal shooters02:27
Jennifer Rubin: Women are on their own throughout pregnancy and childbirth in Mississippi06:13
Dana Milbank: Reporters should be partisan when it comes to democracy09:08
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on calls for Lauren Boebert to be stripped of her committee assignments06:55
Michigan leader: Oxford school administration failed those young people and the shooter11:29
Schiff calls Trump loyalist Jeffrey Clark’s previous reasons for not answering questions ‘bogus’06:42
U.S. Surgeon General: Covid is not overhyped. The numbers speak for themselves11:20
Rep. Pressley: Congress must protect abortion rights if the courts won't04:03
Elie Mystal: They’re concerned with the rights of a fetus to diminish the rights of women07:33
Legal expert explains his view that Jeffrey Clark conspired to commit crimes against U.S. with Trump07:15
Joy Reid: Where is McCarthy as House Republicans make racist remarks, threaten lives of House Democrats?07:47
Joy Reid on book banning trend: ‘We should buy these books and give them as gifts’03:11
Joy Reid: The faction of the right defying COVID-fighting measures is a death cult08:15
Boebert is slammed for spewing anti-Muslim bigotry about Ilhan Omar in this ‘Absolute Worst’04:19
Rep. Lee: We must codify Roe v. Wade into law with Women's Health Protection Act03:50
Dr. Fauci responds to GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson calling Omicron the ‘Midterm Election Variant’11:42
Kevin Strickland, who was wrongfully convicted by an all-White jury in 1979, joins Joy Reid to talk about his exoneration after spending 43 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit.Dec. 9, 2021
