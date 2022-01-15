Rep. Raskin: Leader McCarthy is hiding under his bed refusing to talk Jan. 6
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy refusing to voluntarily cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee is discussed by Rep. Jamie Raskin in conversation with Joy Reid. They also discuss his new book, ‘Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy.’Jan. 15, 2022
Joy Reid: Oath Keepers went from anti-government to pro-government with Trump's election
