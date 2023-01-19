IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Rep. Khanna slams GOP demanding spending cuts in exchange for raising debt limit ceiling

Kevin McCarthy is playing with fire over America's debt ceiling. Joy and her panel explain how after maxing out the national credit card when they were in charge, Republicans are threatening to simply stop paying America's bills with dire consequences.Jan. 19, 2023

