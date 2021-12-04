Rep. Pramila Jayapal on calls for Lauren Boebert to be stripped of her committee assignments
Rep. Ilhan Omar has requested a public apology be made to her by Lauren Boebert for her racist and anti-Muslim remarks, but Lauren Boebert has not done so, contrary to comments by Kevin McCarthy. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, joins Joy Reid on calls for Boebert to be stripped of her committee assignments.Dec. 4, 2021
