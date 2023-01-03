IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep.-elect Frost schools Republicans mocking his DC housing struggle on America's housing crisis

    06:42
  • Now Playing

    House could fail to name Speaker in first vote for first time in 100 years

    11:14
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump, Jr. and more included in trove of new transcripts from Jan. 6 committee

    09:51

  • Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘think big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues

    07:43

  • Matthew Dowd: McCarthy has no vision, just wants to sit in Speaker’s Office

    10:58

  • Zimmerman, Democrat who ran against George Santos, calls for more investigations into his finances

    08:40

  • White House aide testified that Trump wanted blanket pardon for everyone involved in Jan. 6

    09:57

  • Julián Castro: It says something about Greg Abbott that he’s willing to be this mean

    07:22

  • Dowd: You're not going to support democracy in one country if you don't support it in your own

    09:13

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on shocking revelations in Jan. 6 transcripts

    07:46

  • Will McCarthy address Santos allegations when he can't afford to lose more than four votes?

    08:07

  • Trump’s tax returns may embarrass former president if lack of wealth is exposed expert says

    11:14

  • Bardella on Jan. 6 committee: This was the most nonpartisan investigation in U.S. history

    07:05

  • Raskin: Trump is constitutionally disqualified from holding office for insurrection participation

    11:43

  • Stacey Abrams: Voter suppression is baked into DNA of election systems but so is voter persistence

    08:04

  • Hugo Lowell on Jan. 6 committee hearing: We might even see criminal referrals for House members

    11:19

  • Sister of Uvalde massacre victim: Can’t we all agree this can’t happen again?

    08:06

  • Dr. Fauci: We have got to do better than 13% utilization of latest booster

    11:33

  • Asha Rangappa: Mark Meadows is the epicenter of the architecture of this coup

    08:30

  • Club Q survivors on their Capitol Hill testimony denouncing anti-LGBTQ violence

    10:06

The Reidout

House could fail to name Speaker in first vote for first time in 100 years

11:14

In the House, for the first time in a hundred years, it seems unlikely that a Speaker will be named in the first vote on Jan. 3, because Kevin McCarthy appears to be coming up short on the votes among his own caucus. This, even after conceding to his naysayers and making it easier for them to oust him if they do not like the job he is doing. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Jan. 3, 2023

  • Rep.-elect Frost schools Republicans mocking his DC housing struggle on America's housing crisis

    06:42
  • Now Playing

    House could fail to name Speaker in first vote for first time in 100 years

    11:14
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump, Jr. and more included in trove of new transcripts from Jan. 6 committee

    09:51

  • Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘think big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues

    07:43

  • Matthew Dowd: McCarthy has no vision, just wants to sit in Speaker’s Office

    10:58

  • Zimmerman, Democrat who ran against George Santos, calls for more investigations into his finances

    08:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All