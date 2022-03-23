Joy Reid to GOP senators: Ketanji Brown Jackson bested you intellectually and you’re mad about it
04:24
Joy Reid and her panel analyze day two of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Ketanji Brown Jackson, “bested you intellectually and you’re mad about it,” Joy Reid says regarding Tom Cotton and other GOP senators on the Senate Judiciary committee. “Stay mad.”March 23, 2022
