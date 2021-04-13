Katie Phang said ‘the defense failed today’ in the Chauvin trial

A former police officer and use-of-force expert, Barry Brodd, for the defense testified Tuesday he believed Derek Chauvin “was justified" in his actions and acted reasonably during his fatal encounter with George Floyd. Katie Phang says the defense ‘failed today:’ “Brodd was unlikable, I don’t know why the Defense put him on ... If you ask the jurors to put themselves in the shoes of Derek Chauvin, none of them are going to say what that cop did reasonable.”