'Another big lie': Joy on why Trump is 'the new Rush Limbaugh' trashing immigration reform

Katie Britt told a sex trafficking story during the GOP SOTU response that took place in Mexico under President George W. Bush’s administration in an apparent effort to negatively characterize the issues of immigration and U.S.-Mexico border management under President Biden. Republican lies about immigration and efforts to stymie immigration reform are explained by Joy Reid.March 12, 2024