IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Another big lie': Joy on why Trump is 'the new Rush Limbaugh' trashing immigration reform
March 12, 202406:16
  • Now Playing

    'Another big lie': Joy on why Trump is 'the new Rush Limbaugh' trashing immigration reform

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Horrified’: Conservative women slam 'trad wife' cosplay of female senator's SOTU response

    07:18

  • Happy housewife? Joy unmasks 'trad wife' image of Republican U.S. Senator Katie Britt

    06:12

  • GOPer bombs Biden State of the Union response: ‘She’s gonna generate a lot of votes for Democrats’

    08:48

  • ‘Obnoxious’: Joy calls out ‘silly and performative’ GOP reactions at State of the Union

    11:11

  • ‘We decide when you have a baby’: Inside the extremist Republicans’ reproductive agenda

    06:53

  • ‘Under attack’: Fmr. Trump WH secretary urges Nikki Haley supporters to vote Biden

    06:11

  • A governor who thinks homosexuality is ‘filth’? North Carolina Dem warns of extremist opponent

    10:27

  • 'Political loser': Trump endorsements spur Dem turnout

    06:44

  • 'Dangerous': Former Trump voter slams Supreme Court decision to keep Trump on ballot

    07:38

  • 'High on its own supply': Legal expert blasts Supreme Court

    09:53

  • ‘Idiocy’: Backlash against Beyoncé’s country album shows ignorance of genre's Black roots

    06:40

  • Trump effect: Justice system ‘bends over backwards’ to shelter 'defendant Trump' legal expert says

    11:48

  • Trump sneaker freaks? Why hip-hop shout outs won't move the needle towards Trump

    07:35

  • Joy: Supreme Court wants to slow-walk Trump ‘presidential immunity’ decision

    11:42

  • Mitch McConnell’s shameful legacy

    06:16

  • Trump coup trial delayed as Supreme Court agrees to hear ‘presidential immunity’ case

    09:39

  • Joy: They are letting literal Nazis into their den of Trump worship

    11:25

  • ‘Madness’: Tennessee joining Alabama, Texas with radical GOP bills slammed by St. Rep. Justin Jones

    07:46

  • Trump: ‘The Black people’ like me due to indictments

    07:07

The Reidout

'Another big lie': Joy on why Trump is 'the new Rush Limbaugh' trashing immigration reform

06:16

Katie Britt told a sex trafficking story during the GOP SOTU response that took place in Mexico under President George W. Bush’s administration in an apparent effort to negatively characterize the issues of immigration and U.S.-Mexico border management under President Biden. Republican lies about immigration and efforts to stymie immigration reform are explained by Joy Reid.March 12, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Another big lie': Joy on why Trump is 'the new Rush Limbaugh' trashing immigration reform

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Horrified’: Conservative women slam 'trad wife' cosplay of female senator's SOTU response

    07:18

  • Happy housewife? Joy unmasks 'trad wife' image of Republican U.S. Senator Katie Britt

    06:12

  • GOPer bombs Biden State of the Union response: ‘She’s gonna generate a lot of votes for Democrats’

    08:48

  • ‘Obnoxious’: Joy calls out ‘silly and performative’ GOP reactions at State of the Union

    11:11

  • ‘We decide when you have a baby’: Inside the extremist Republicans’ reproductive agenda

    06:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All