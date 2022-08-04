IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Organizers mobilize voters to send message on abortion rights

  • Abrams’ campaign mgr. on mobilizing voters against Georgia’s abortion ban

    Joy Reid: Victory for reproductive freedom in Kansas should make GOP nervous about midterms

    Stacey Abrams: ‘I am strongly pro-choice’

  • Kansas voters rebuke anti-abortion rights amendment

  • Biden signs executive order to address 'health care crisis' after overturning of Roe

  • Talking about abortion services "culturally" will be key: Amanda Renteria on KS abortion vote

  • Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first ‘chance to be heard’ following Dobbs

  • 'They voted hell no': Sebelius notes Kansas abortion vote crossed party lines

  • High stakes abortion vote, key primaries drive huge voter turnout

  • In first, DOJ sues Idaho over abortion restrictions that threaten medical treatment

  • Cecile Richards: ‘Extraordinary victory’ for abortion rights in Kansas

  • Kansas voters protect abortion rights

  • Kansas holds abortion access vote

  • Justice Department files lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law

  • Kansas set to hold first U.S. abortion vote since Roe overturned

  • The Most Important Political Issues Among Millennial And Gen Z Voters

  • Fmr. KS Gov: State’s anti-abortion amendment campaign “very deceptive” from the start

  • Kansas voters to decide fate of state abortion rights

  • Kansas voters to decide if their constitution protects right to abortion

The Reidout

Joy Reid: Victory for reproductive freedom in Kansas should make GOP nervous about midterms

Kansas has voted against an amendment stripping women of their reproductive rights. This major victory for reproductive freedom in Kansas should make Republicans very nervous about the midterms, Joy Reid says. Joy Reid and her panel discuss on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Aug. 4, 2022

