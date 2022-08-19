IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘They went too far’: Pollster on GOP losing Latino support after Roe reversal

    07:30
  • Now Playing

    ‘Who would know better than a Trump family member?’: Questions arise on who tipped off FBI on Mar-a-Lago docs

    12:00
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A lot of people are willing to risk jail to protect Trump’ legal expert says after Giuliani testimony

    08:58

  • ‘This is the Insane in the Membrane Caucus of the Republican Party’: GOP in wake of Cheney’s defeat

    10:59

  • Truth social users doxx the judge, FBI agent involved in Mar-a-Lago search warrant

    08:53

  • Former FBI counterintelligence agent questions 'why on Earth' Trump refused to turn over documents

    10:29

  • 'Entire generation of girls had future instantly taken away': expert on Afghanistan under Taliban

    09:06

  • ‘Espionage Act has no mention of classification’ so Trump 'declassifying' docs is no excuse expert says

    10:43

  • Garland praised for ‘speaking up’ as DOJ moves to make FBI Mar-a-Lago search details public

    10:24

  • Rep. Swalwell on violent threats: ‘If you think you’re going to intimidate me, you’re not’

    08:35

  • Dem candidate for Georgia secretary of state Nguyen calls out GOP predecessor for voter purges

    06:18

  • 'They're trying to distract, deflect, share disinformation' on FBI Mar-a-Lago search legal expert says

    11:54

  • Doug Jones calls out ‘hypocrisy’ of GOP backing SCOTUS decisions but decrying judge-issued warrant

    08:20

  • ‘You can be sure this was not keepsakes’: Legal expert on what sparked FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

    11:07

  • Investigations linked to FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home are unknown

    08:27

  • What the FBI needed to have on Trump to obtain a search warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago

    05:07

  • Florida state attorney on being suspended by DeSantis: ‘This is Orwellian thought police’

    07:11

  • Joy Reid: Today we got proof that Biden’s economic policies are working

    09:53

  • Russia is ‘cranking up dial to extract as much as it can’ via Brittney Griner sentence expert says

    07:25

  • Joy Reid: Viktor Orban is a right wing dream for GOP trying to destroy our democracy from within

    12:00

The Reidout

‘Who would know better than a Trump family member?’: Questions arise on who tipped off FBI on Mar-a-Lago docs

12:00

The judge who approved the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago says he is inclined to release some of the search warrant affidavit. Meanwhile, that same judge is facing anti-Semitic threats from Donald Trump's MAGA followers, as Trump cashes in on the FBI raid, raking in millions of dollars. Legal experts weigh in on this and more on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Aug. 19, 2022

  • ‘They went too far’: Pollster on GOP losing Latino support after Roe reversal

    07:30
  • Now Playing

    ‘Who would know better than a Trump family member?’: Questions arise on who tipped off FBI on Mar-a-Lago docs

    12:00
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A lot of people are willing to risk jail to protect Trump’ legal expert says after Giuliani testimony

    08:58

  • ‘This is the Insane in the Membrane Caucus of the Republican Party’: GOP in wake of Cheney’s defeat

    10:59

  • Truth social users doxx the judge, FBI agent involved in Mar-a-Lago search warrant

    08:53

  • Former FBI counterintelligence agent questions 'why on Earth' Trump refused to turn over documents

    10:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All