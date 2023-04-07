Judge suspends FDA approval of key abortion pill and gives government time to appeal

- Now Playing
Judge suspends FDA approval of key abortion pill and gives government time to appeal06:57
- UP NEXT
Backlash against GOP on abortion, guns boosts Democratic opportunities (if they take them)06:28
Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law02:23
‘He’s as far-right as you can get’: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate scrutinized for extreme views07:16
Sen. Tuberville undermines U.S. military readiness with anti-abortion political stunt03:01
Lawmakers in Idaho propose an “abortion trafficking” bill04:22
Idaho set to restrict interstate travel for abortions08:47
Unpacking Wyoming’s abortion ban and the Texas abortion pill lawsuit05:00
John Kasich advocates for “compromise” on abortion06:12
Court hearing abortion case debates value of a woman's life08:04
How Wyoming's governor is testing legislative pathways to ban abortion pill02:25
Jen Psaki previews 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' launching Sunday on MSNBC07:47
Bipartisan resistance on new banking regulations08:19
Why chaos is the most likely outcome of the abortion pill case03:21
Medication abortion battle could embolden right-wing war on science06:58
Why abortion rights advocates are anxious about the judge hearing the abortion pill case04:02
Texas judge hears abortion pill case06:19
Cecile Richards on abortion pill case: 64 million women could lose access to medication abortion05:53
How the abortion pill case landed in a 'tiny MAGA jurisdiction' in Texas08:21
Texas birth control ruling could 'set a precedent' for other drugs, legal expert says04:14
- Now Playing
Judge suspends FDA approval of key abortion pill and gives government time to appeal06:57
- UP NEXT
Backlash against GOP on abortion, guns boosts Democratic opportunities (if they take them)06:28
Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law02:23
‘He’s as far-right as you can get’: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate scrutinized for extreme views07:16
Sen. Tuberville undermines U.S. military readiness with anti-abortion political stunt03:01
Lawmakers in Idaho propose an “abortion trafficking” bill04:22
Play All