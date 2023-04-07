IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Texas judge suspends FDA's longtime approval of abortion pill, gives government 7 days to appeal decision

The Reidout

Judge suspends FDA approval of key abortion pill and gives government time to appeal

06:57

A federal judge in Texas has suspended the FDA's longtime approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. The judge has also given the federal government 7 days to appeal his decision. MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin reports.April 7, 2023

