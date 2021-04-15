Joy Reid: Police didn’t wait 10 seconds before opening up on Adam Toledo ‘like it was a drive by’

Tensions are high in Chicago where police today released bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of a 7th grader last month. 13 year old Adam Toledo was shot and killed on March 29th. Joy says, "With this 13-year-old child, they didn't wait 10 seconds before opening up on him like it was a drive-by. He didn't wait to assess what that child was doing. And that child was standing there with his hands up with nothing in them."