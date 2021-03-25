Joy Reid on new voting restrictions in Georgia: Republicans want to make it torture for you to vote

Joy Reid on new voting restrictions in Georgia: Republicans want to make it torture for you to vote07:16
Here’s what Joy Reid thinks of the new voting restrictions passed in Georgia: "Let's be clear for everybody who's watching right now. What Republicans are saying is they're going to make it torture for you to vote in line by having fewer machines, beat-up machines ... where Black folks live, suburbs where Black people live. Make it impossible or torture for you to vote in line. And they’re going to make it impossible for you to vote by mail.”