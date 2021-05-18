‘Throwback to a not so distant past’: Joy Reid on Kevin McCarthy’s opposition to a 1/6 commission

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy came out against legislation to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol siege of January 6th, just 24 hours before the vote tomorrow and despite his support for the many re-boots of the Benghazi probe that yielded no evidence of scandal. Joy says on McCarthy’s logic on opposing the commission, “it would be like asking the 9/11 commission to investigate the Rodney King beating and protests — the two are completely unrelated.”