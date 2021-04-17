Joy Reid: Breonna Taylor’s killer is turning her death into ‘personal profit, right wing stardom’

The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment is writing a book, but it won’t be distributed as planned by publishing giant Simon & Schuster. Joy says, “Lord, please grant me a country where killing Black people and those who support our right to survive to old age doesn’t make you a right wing celebrity … Jonathan Mattingly, who apparently will now seek to graduate from being a guy who ended the life of a young Black woman to a vampire who turns her death at his hands, into personal profit and right wing stardom.”