Joy: I spend lots of time speaking to mothers grieving kids lost to police. It’s personal.

Joy talks about her experience speaking with grieving mothers who have lost their children to police killings: “I've spent a lot of my time as a journalist talking to grieving mothers, who become known in a sort of journalistic shorthand as 'the mother of.’ The mother of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice … People ask me sometimes if we Black journalists take these stories personally. And the answer is, yeah. We do. Because each of us knows that at any time our husbands, our sons, our daughters could be the next ‘Black Lives Matter’ hashtag.”