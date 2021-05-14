Joy calls Republican Governors the ‘absolute worst’ for turning away money for their constituents

Joy calls Republican Governors the ‘absolute worst’ for turning away money for their constituents03:13
17 States run by Republican Governors across the country are using April’s sluggish jobs report to argue that people don't want to go back to work because they're getting extra money, without evidence, and are putting an early end to the additional $300 per week being given to unemployed Americans. Joy calls those Republican Governors who are turning away money that would provide much needed support for your constituents tonight's absolute worst.