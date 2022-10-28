IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Fetterman post-debate exclusive: I will be much, much better in Jan. but Oz will still be a fraud

09:38

Democratic Senate candidate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman, fresh from debating his opponent Mehmet Oz, joins The ReidOut in this exclusive, first interview after that clash. Medical professionals commended his performance just months after suffering a stroke that left lingering effects including difficulties with auditory processing. Fetterman and Joy Reid discuss how this is something Fetterman acknowledged would give him a disadvantage at Tuesday’s debate, and how he powered through, receiving praise from sitting U.S. senators who have also had strokes.Oct. 28, 2022

