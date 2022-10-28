Fetterman post-debate exclusive: I will be much, much better in Jan. but Oz will still be a fraud

- Now Playing
Fetterman post-debate exclusive: I will be much, much better in Jan. but Oz will still be a fraud09:38
- UP NEXT
Republicans set stage to rerun Trump Big Lie playbook for 2022 midterms09:13
The Media Must Shift its Coverage of Anti-Democracy Candidates09:13
Jonathan Lemire: 'Extraordinary pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if GOP wins House control06:23
Expect Gen Z wave at polls: 40 percent of young voters say they will 'definitely' vote06:56
GOP investing millions in 'minority outreach centers' ahead of midterm elections04:27
Mike Lee has embraced the politics of extremism and division, says Utah candidate07:09
Republicans have a 'billion-dollar firehose' of dark money, says senator06:49
Reproductive rights, climate change on the minds of Gen Z Latino voters05:28
U.S. faces an exodus of election workers since 2020: Boston Globe05:10
Herschel Walker faces new abortion allegation03:08
'My prediction is Trump will call for Biden's impeachment': Barton Gellman09:00
Sen. Sanders starts tour to bolster voter turnout02:45
Trump set to hold Florida rally, but not with DeSantis03:42
Outside of campaign spotlight, consumer protections are among midterm stakes03:21
Frenzied base, spineless leaders make Biden impeachment likely if GOP takes House: Gellman11:58
What’s really going on with the crime rate04:11
13 days until midterm election02:11
Rep. Porter: GOP plays the blame game, Democrats have solutions to rising costs06:16
Polling expert: ‘We are seeing a Roe effect in the polling’06:09
- Now Playing
Fetterman post-debate exclusive: I will be much, much better in Jan. but Oz will still be a fraud09:38
- UP NEXT
Republicans set stage to rerun Trump Big Lie playbook for 2022 midterms09:13
The Media Must Shift its Coverage of Anti-Democracy Candidates09:13
Jonathan Lemire: 'Extraordinary pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if GOP wins House control06:23
Expect Gen Z wave at polls: 40 percent of young voters say they will 'definitely' vote06:56
GOP investing millions in 'minority outreach centers' ahead of midterm elections04:27
Play All