The Reidout

John Fetterman's tattoos, under GOP attack, are memorials to his battle as mayor against gun violence he says

07:38

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, discusses his tight race with Republican opponent Dr. Oz. On his tattoos coming under GOP attacks, Fetterman explains to Joy Reid that these markings signify milestones in his battle against gun violence as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania. “It was a deeply personal issue. I ran on that issue and I was able to stop it for five-and-a-half years,” Fetterman says. “Dr. Oz has used [it] to lie on TV about it.”Oct. 5, 2022

