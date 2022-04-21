IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid on DeSantis: Baby MAGA is mad that Disney opposes his "Don’t Say Gay" law

    10:56

  • Fading after Twitter ban, Trump eyes return with Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

    15:31

  • Patchwork of changing rules on masking creates traveler confusion

    05:42

  • New developments reported in criminal probe of Donald Trump in Georgia; subpoenas planned

    03:02

  • A real foreign policy for the middle class

    05:12

  • Judge strikes down CDC transportation mask mandate

    07:16

  • White House Easter Egg Roll

    03:03

  • Anti-abortion, anti-trans, anti-CRT bills spreading sign of fascism, hyper-masculinity on rise

    08:46

  • Proof: Trump's influence crashes in 2022 after flop of blog and app

    09:23

  • Trump's toast in 2022: Obama campaign manager says ex-POTUS won't run

    01:20

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: President Biden, Krispy Kreme and Barbie

    03:35

  • IRS having 'hardest year ever' due to staffing shortage

    04:26

  • 'It’s your call': Officials in U.S. adopt new messaging on virus behaviors

    03:53

  • How to tackle New York City's homeless crisis

    04:51

  • Video shows chaotic scene at Pittsburgh party shooting

    03:48

  • Multiple injured after shooting at South Carolina mall, police say

    00:39

  • Joy Reid on Matt Gaetz getting his own rap song: ‘These people are so jealous of the culture’

    08:56

  • President Biden's sister writes about 'the magic of family' in new book

    10:00

  • 'Grief is a normal part of life': Author explores the impact of loss in new book

    08:31

  • Abbott’s border politics

    02:29

The Reidout

Top Democrats call for investigation into Jared Kushner’s $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia

07:50

Jared Kushner may have cashed in on his time in the White House by receiving a two-billion dollar investment from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, among allegations reported on by investigative journalist Vicky Ward. There have since been calls from watchdog groups and top Democrats for a criminal investigation. Joy Reid is joined by Vicky Ward and Trump-world expert Tim O’Brien to discuss.April 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid on DeSantis: Baby MAGA is mad that Disney opposes his "Don’t Say Gay" law

    10:56

  • Fading after Twitter ban, Trump eyes return with Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

    15:31

  • Patchwork of changing rules on masking creates traveler confusion

    05:42

  • New developments reported in criminal probe of Donald Trump in Georgia; subpoenas planned

    03:02

  • A real foreign policy for the middle class

    05:12

  • Judge strikes down CDC transportation mask mandate

    07:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All