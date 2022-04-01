Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is starting to move up the chain with Jared Kushner testimony

Thursday Jared Kushner met virtually with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters that the committee has no evidence that Donald Trump's son-in-law was involved in the planning of the events of Jan. 6, and has not sought to obtain his email or phone records. Rep. Eric Swalwell and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner join Joy Reid to discuss.April 1, 2022