Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is starting to move up the chain with Jared Kushner testimony
09:28
Share this -
copied
Thursday Jared Kushner met virtually with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters that the committee has no evidence that Donald Trump's son-in-law was involved in the planning of the events of Jan. 6, and has not sought to obtain his email or phone records. Rep. Eric Swalwell and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner join Joy Reid to discuss.April 1, 2022
‘POTUS participated’: Trump busted by evidence tying him to coup plot
11:17
DOJ reportedly investigating 'officials in Donald Trump's orbit' tied to January 6th
03:42
Now Playing
Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is starting to move up the chain with Jared Kushner testimony
09:28
UP NEXT
Anchor presses Jan. 6 rally organizer: 20% of your attendees marched to Capitol insurrection
08:32
Trump’s violent call: See Jan. 6 rally leader confronted over march on the Capitol
17:40
Ted Cruz feels a lot different about democracy now than he did on Jan. 6