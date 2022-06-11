IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Legal expert: Jan. 6 was a scheme not a crowd that spun out of control

    05:58
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Aguilar: 'A lot of connection' between Trump, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys during presidency

    10:07
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: Fox News coverage of Jan. 6 hearing was new ‘level of propaganda’

    03:40

  • They planned it: Star Jan. 6 witness on plot and Trump fans attacking police

    07:11

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed: New Jan. 6 evidence puts Trump at heart of probe

    08:12

  • ‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/6

    08:23

  • Ivanka Trump & William Barr on tape: Trump’s inner circle admits he lost 

    12:43

  • We need to 'provide evidence' to 'preserve our democracy': Rep. Lofgren on 1/6 hearings

    06:22

  • Gen. Milley details how Meadows tried to rewrite Trump’s role on 1/6

    07:37

  • Rep. Thompson: We are convinced Trump is the reason 1/6 occurred

    10:21

  • Heilemann: Trump effectively became 'insurrectionist-in-chief' on January 6

    09:56

  • Biden: Jan. 6 hearings highlight 'one of the darkest chapters in our nation's history'

    01:21

  • What's next for Jan 6th: 'The [DOJ] is going to have to make some difficult decisions'

    04:56

  • 'I can hardly think of anything more un-American' Jeremy Bash on Trump's post-2020 actions

    04:10

  • How Ginni Thomas acted as Trump's 'henchwoman,' pressing AZ to reject 2020 results

    04:00

  • Former Defense Secretary: It would be 'political' for DOJ to not pursue Trump

    07:05

  • Committee says Trump's words were seen as a 'call to arms'

    10:08

  • 'When have we ever seen a coup d'état like this?' The historical significance of January 6th

    05:01

  • 'The only thing that mattered was loyalty to him' New revelations on Trump and Pence

    04:46

  • Nick Quested: January 6th Committee gave an 'erudite and concise roadmap'

    04:31

The Reidout

Rep. Aguilar: 'A lot of connection' between Trump, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys during presidency

10:07

As the January 6th select committee presented Thursday night, everything Donald Trump did was part of his effort to use every means necessary to stay in power. As President Biden declared on Friday the violent siege against democracy is far from over. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-California), member of the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th, joins The ReidOut to discuss the committee's first, public hearing.June 11, 2022

  • Legal expert: Jan. 6 was a scheme not a crowd that spun out of control

    05:58
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Aguilar: 'A lot of connection' between Trump, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys during presidency

    10:07
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: Fox News coverage of Jan. 6 hearing was new ‘level of propaganda’

    03:40

  • They planned it: Star Jan. 6 witness on plot and Trump fans attacking police

    07:11

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed: New Jan. 6 evidence puts Trump at heart of probe

    08:12

  • ‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/6

    08:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All