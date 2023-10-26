‘I want accountability’: January 6th police officer on those responsible for insurrection

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    ‘New speaker will use his power to undermine rights of same-sex couples’: NY Mag journalist warns

    10:04

  • ‘None of this is inevitable’: Sen. Chris Murphy calls for assault rifle ban after shooting in Maine

    08:47

  • ‘We’re losing an inner sense of humanity': UNRWA director who has family sheltering in Gaza

    08:40

  • Ali Vitali: There’s a push being floated by former speaker Kevin McCarthy to be reinstalled

    08:12

  • ‘Self-preservation kicked in’: Schiff calls report DOJ granted Meadows immunity 'not surprising'

    11:04

  • ‘A matter of principle’: Ayman explains why Arab countries won’t accept Palestinian refugees

    10:55

  • ‘Arab-Muslim community feels left behind’: MI St. Rep. Farhat cautions Biden on voter sentiment

    08:53

  • ‘Only way forward’: Swalwell calls for ‘bipartisan governing coalition’ amid speakership vacancy

    11:52

  • Jewish Voice for Peace leader to Biden, lawmakers: ‘Tell Israel to implement cease-fire right now’

    05:26

  • Powell ‘could be a very powerful narrator’ in Georgia election interference prosecution expert says

    09:54

  • ‘Rule or ruin’: Tactics of extreme right slammed by Rep. Raskin as House speaker fight continues

    09:28

  • Maddow on her new book ‘Prequel’ clarifying today's politics: ‘I have a lot of faith in democracy’

    08:09

  • ‘Use Jim Jordan as the cudgel’: Lincoln Project advisor exhorts Democrats on 2024 election strategy

    11:46

  • ‘I think we have a cowardice caucus now’: Fmr. GOP congressman on Republicans voting for Jim Jordan

    06:47

  • ‘The public has to understand what is at stake’: Pelosi decries possible Jordan speakership

    10:49

  • Biden called on to stress Israel must defend itself 'within confines of international law'

    09:49

  • ‘Heartbreaking’: 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy killed 'because of hate'

    10:10

  • ‘Déjà vu all over again’: GOP House speaker race deemed ‘nonsense’

    07:39

  • ‘Hamas is saying bring it on’: Engel on tensions as Israeli military gathers near Gaza border

    11:44

  • ‘This is our 9/11’: Mother mourns 26-year-old daughter killed in Hamas music festival attack

    07:14

The Reidout

‘I want accountability’: January 6th police officer on those responsible for insurrection

08:00

January 6th police officer Harry Dunn joins Joy to discuss his new book, Standing My Ground: A Capitol Hill Officer’s Fight for Accountability and Good Trouble After January 6th. Oct. 26, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    ‘New speaker will use his power to undermine rights of same-sex couples’: NY Mag journalist warns

    10:04

  • ‘None of this is inevitable’: Sen. Chris Murphy calls for assault rifle ban after shooting in Maine

    08:47

  • ‘We’re losing an inner sense of humanity': UNRWA director who has family sheltering in Gaza

    08:40

  • Ali Vitali: There’s a push being floated by former speaker Kevin McCarthy to be reinstalled

    08:12

  • ‘Self-preservation kicked in’: Schiff calls report DOJ granted Meadows immunity 'not surprising'

    11:04

  • ‘A matter of principle’: Ayman explains why Arab countries won’t accept Palestinian refugees

    10:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All